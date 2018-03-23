English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 39/59 seats
|17
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal5/5 seats
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 76
UPA 53
OTH 95
20
LA Galaxy Confirm Ibrahimovic Signing, Swede Says Ready to Win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is ready to win silverware with Los Angeles Galaxy after a full page advert in Friday's LA Times confirmed his move to the MLS club from Manchester United.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Getty Images)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is ready to win silverware with Los Angeles Galaxy after a full page advert in Friday's LA Times confirmed his move to the MLS club from Manchester United.
The advert, in which Ibrahimovic was pictured in the white Galaxy kit, carried a message from the 36-year-old saying "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome".
The Swedish striker left United on Thursday when the Premier League club agreed to terminate his contract.
"After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the U.S. and play my game there," Ibrahimovic said in an interview in the LA Times.
"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that."
Dan Beckerman, the president of entertainment giant AEG, the Galaxy's parent organisation, said Ibrahimovic would become one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood city.
"He's giving up a lot to come here," Beckerman told the LA Times. He's made it clear he's coming here to win championships. It's not about the money.
"L.A. is a place for stars, and he's going to be one of the brightest stars that's ever played in this market. In any sport."
Ibrahimovic, who scored 62 goals in 116 games for Sweden and won league titles in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and France, is reported to have accepted $3 million over two season to play for Galaxy, a huge wage cut from his United salary.
After a largely frustrating time at Old Trafford, where he was troubled by injuries and limited to only seven appearances this season, he said he was ready for action.
"I am ready to go now," Ibrahimovic said. "First of all, I'm there to play football. I'm not there for something else. My first objective is to play football and do what I'm good at.
"I'm excited to come over and to get the experience with the Galaxy and to explore how the football is there. I want to be part of it and make it better."
Also Watch
The advert, in which Ibrahimovic was pictured in the white Galaxy kit, carried a message from the 36-year-old saying "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome".
The Swedish striker left United on Thursday when the Premier League club agreed to terminate his contract.
"After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the U.S. and play my game there," Ibrahimovic said in an interview in the LA Times.
"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that."
Dan Beckerman, the president of entertainment giant AEG, the Galaxy's parent organisation, said Ibrahimovic would become one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood city.
"He's giving up a lot to come here," Beckerman told the LA Times. He's made it clear he's coming here to win championships. It's not about the money.
"L.A. is a place for stars, and he's going to be one of the brightest stars that's ever played in this market. In any sport."
Ibrahimovic, who scored 62 goals in 116 games for Sweden and won league titles in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and France, is reported to have accepted $3 million over two season to play for Galaxy, a huge wage cut from his United salary.
After a largely frustrating time at Old Trafford, where he was troubled by injuries and limited to only seven appearances this season, he said he was ready for action.
"I am ready to go now," Ibrahimovic said. "First of all, I'm there to play football. I'm not there for something else. My first objective is to play football and do what I'm good at.
"I'm excited to come over and to get the experience with the Galaxy and to explore how the football is there. I want to be part of it and make it better."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent
- Watch | MS Dhoni Joins CSK Practice, Warms Up for IPL in Style
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Facebook Sells Your Data: Former Cambridge Analytica VP