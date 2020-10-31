La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

The La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Barcelona is scheduled for Sunday, November 1. The match will start from 1:30 AM at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. In the latest outing, Alaves managed to keep a clean sheet with a 2-0 win over Valladolid whereas Barcelona lost the outing to Real Madrid by 1-3.

Alaves, till now, have played seven outings and have managed to score seven points from them. Meanwhile, Barcelona have the same number of points from five matches.

La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Barcelona: Team news, Injury Update

Alaves will be without Pere Pons as he is currently suffering from a foot injury. Rodrigo Ely might miss the game with a muscular issue. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti will be absent from the Barcelona side. Ronald Araujo too will most likely be out because of his thigh problem.

La Liga 2020-21 Alaves Playing XI vs Barcelona: Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune; Ruben Duarte, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Jota, Edgar Mendez; Lucas Perez, Joselu

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona Playing XI vs Alaves: Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets; Ansu Fati, Pedri, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

Alaves will face Barcelona on November 1 at 1:30 AM. La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Barcelona will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Barcelona match live streaming?

Alaves vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga 2020-21's official Facebook page will stream the game at 1:30 AM on Sunday November 1.