La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona are all set to lock horns with Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, January 7, in what is another important La Liga match for the Catalans. It has been an inconsistent season for them and they now need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

The Serie A 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will be played at the San Mames.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, sit in the ninth place in the La Liga standings and have bagged 21 points in their 17 games so far. The managed a 1-0 victory against Elche over the weekend and hence, would be confident to pull off another upset.

The Serie A 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

For Athletic Bilbao, Peru Nolaskoain and Yeray Alvarez will not be available as they are currently injured. Also, Unai Lopez is also injured and hence, is ruled out of this game.

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are all recovering from injuries and hence, will not feature in this game.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona probable starting line-up

Athletic Bilbao probable starting line-up: Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre

Barcelona probable starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will take place on 07th January 2021.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will be played at San Mames.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.