La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Athletic Bilbao will play host to the Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid in their next La Liga fixture on Sunday at the San Mames stadium.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are still a title contender of La Liga and cannot afford to lose any points against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid are currently placed at the second spot in the La Liga standings with 78 points in their kitty. Real are only behind leader Atletico Madrid by two points. Real have played 36 games so far and were victorious in 23 of them. Real lost just four games this season, while nine matches ended in a draw.

The Los Blancos hammered Granada 4-1 margin in their last outing and will look to continue their winning run against Athletic Bilbao.

On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao were stunned by SD Huesca 0-1 in their previous match. Athletic Bilbao are placed at the ninth spot in the La Liga table with 46 points under their belt.

La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Marcelino García Toral will miss the services of Peru Nolaskoain, Iker Muniain, Yuri Berchiche, and Ander Capa due to injury. Dani Garcia and Inigo Lekue have been ruled out from the match against Real after testing positive for coronavirus.

While Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have been sidelined for the remainder of the season after sustaining long-term injuries, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, and Raphael Varane have been also ruled out from tonight’s fixture due to minor setbacks.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Predicted XI:

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI: Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Oscar De Marcos; Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Unai Lopez, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Miguel Gutierrez, Nacho, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST at the Estadio San Mames, in Bilbao.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid match?

There will be no broadcast of the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid fixture?

The live stream will be available on the official La Liga Facebook page.

