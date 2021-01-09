La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will welcome Athletic Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday in La Liga in a bid to bounce back their disappointment from their Copa Del Rey fixture. The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 8:45 pm.

Diego Simeone's side were ousted from the competition in midweek and they were handed a shock by Cornella losing 1-0. However, the scenario is quite rosy as far as La Liga is concerned. They are still at the top of the points table and are a couple of points ahead of Real Madrid.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Team News, Injury Update

Luis Suarez is all set to return to Atletico Madrid and this will give the side a lot of boost. However, Jose Gimenez picked up an injury and he will not be available for this match.

New manager for Athletic Bilbao Marcelino does not have any injury concerns and hence, he will be able to field his best starting XI.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao probable starting line-up

Atletico Madrid probable starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe Luis, Miguel Hermoso; Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco; Joaquin Correa, Luis Suarez

Athletic Bilbao probable starting line-up: Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche; Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

