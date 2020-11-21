La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In a crucial fixture of the La Liga 2020-21, hosts Atletico Madrid will take on Barcelona on Sunday, November 22, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The match will commence at 01:30am IST.

Barcelona head into the game following a 5-2 win over Real Betis in their previous home league fixture and they need to continue with that run to keep the critics at bay. The Catalan giants had a terrible record in the home league against big teams this season and the weekend fixture against Atletico Madrid will be the perfect opportunity to show their might.

Atletico Madrid had a great start this season and remain unbeaten after seven games so far. The Colchoneros, in their previous outing, thrashed Cadiz 4-0 in the La Liga. With such an impressive start and run in the home league, they are currently sitting third with 17 points and win at home will elevate them to the top spot on the points table.

A loss would bring Barcelona in a spot as they will lag with nine points after just eight games and that will be a big gap to overcome. However, in the last 60 games between two of the oldest Spanish clubs, Barcelona hold the upper hand with 30 wins, whereas Atletico Madrid just have 15.

The last meeting between the two La Liga giants earlier this year in July ended in a 2-2 draw. The drawn game had a big impact on Barcelona's title aspirations.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Diego Simeone has to contend with a long list of injured players as Diego Costa, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Yannick Carrasco, Lucas and Torreira, Vitolo are ruled out. His team will also miss the services of Luis Suarez who tested positive for Covid-19 .

Ronald Koeman will miss the services of Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo and Sergio Busquets, who will miss out playing against Atletico Madrid due to injuries. Meanwhile, the participation of Samuel Umtiti remains doubtful.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Koke, Saul Niguez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi; Antoine Griezmann

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 game between Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Sunday, November 22, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona fixture?

Fans can catch the action live on La Liga’s official Facebook page and they can keep track of live scores from the Twitter handles of both teams.