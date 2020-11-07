La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Atletico Madrid and Cadiz are placed one after the other on the point table of La Liga 2020-21. Both the teams currently have 14 points each. Atletico Madrid and Cadiz met the same fate in their last outing as the two were on the winning side of their respective fixtures. It is worth mentioning that Atletico Madrid have not lost a single match in the league. It is obvious that the team would be aiming to maintain its no loss record in the league.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz match will commence from Sunday, November 8 at 1:30 AM IST. The two teams will be squaring off against each other at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid has played six matches out of which it has been on the winning side of four and the other two of them have been a draw. In the last fixture, the team defeated Osasuna by 3-1.

Cadiz too have won four matches till now. The team till now have played a total of eight matches. Out of the remaining four matches, two matches have been a loss and the other two have ended in a draw. In the previous outing, Cadiz beat Eibar by 2-0.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz: Team news

Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco, Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko will be missing the Sunday kick off as at present, the three of them are injured. Koke and Lucas Torreira may be seen on the field.

Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari and Nano Mesa from Cadiz side will be missing the outing due to injuries. There are chances that Iza, Marcos Mauro and Alberto Perea will face late fitness tests.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid playing 11 against Cadiz: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Saul, Torreira, Koke; Felix, Suarez

La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz playing 11 against Atletico Madrid: Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino; Sanchez, Jonsson, Augusto Fernandez, Alex Fernandez; Lozano, Negredo

Where to watch La Liga Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz match live in India (TV channels)?

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz on November 8 at 1:30 AM. La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz match live streaming?

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 1:30 AM on Sunday, November 8.