La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will be back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Los Colchoneros have found some great form this season and are hot favourites to bag this game. Celta Vigo are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and they are undergoing a slump in the recent weeks. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will aim to maintain their ten-point lead at the top of the league table with a victory this weekend.

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Team News, Injury Update

For Atletico Madrid, Kieran Trippier has been served with a ban and hence, will not be available for the game against Celta Vigo this weekend. Barring this, Diego Simeone has no injury concerns at the moment and will likely field his best team.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have been hit with a number of injuries and they will be without the services of Sergio Alvarez and David Junca in this game. Iago Aspas and Jeison Murillo have recovered from their injuries and could well feature in the match.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Lucas Torreira, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Celta Vigo possible starting line-up: Ruben Blanco; Aaron Caricol, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.