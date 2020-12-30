La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga action is back as Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Getafe at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Diego Simeone's side has been brilliant in their campaign and are favourites going into this match.

Getafe are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and this is a fair reflection of their performance this season. Their work is cut out in this match and need to be far more resilient in this match.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Team News, Injury Update

For Atletico Madrid, Kieran Trippier has been suspended by the FA and might not feature in this match. Also, Hector Herrera is out with an injury and might not feature against Getafe.

For Getafe, Allan-Romeo Nyom, Damian Suarez, and Erick Cabaco are all serving their suspensions and hence, will not be able to feature in this match against Atletico Madrid this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Probable Starting Line-up

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Stefan Savic; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Sime Vrsaljko; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Getafe Probable Starting Line-up: Ruben Yanez; Mathias Olivera, Chema Rodriguez, Xabier Etxeita, Djene Dakonam; David Timor, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic; Marc Cucurella, Enes Unal, Cucho Hernandez

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe will take place on December 30.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe will be played at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.