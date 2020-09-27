La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live Streaming | In their first match of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will have to play it out against Granada on Sunday, September 27.

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada match will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The Atletico Madrid vs Granada La Liga 2020-21 outing will begin from 7.30 pm IST on Sunday.

Though Atletico Madrid finished third in the last La Liga season they were clearly below par compared to their earlier seasons. This time the team will certainly like to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona for the Spanish title.

Early days yet but Granada with 6 points is currently leading the table alongside Real Betis. Granada have won both the matches that they have played so far this season.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Team News

For its debut match, Atletico will miss defender Jose Gimenez playing as he is currently in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The team is therefore expected to start the match with Stefan Savic. Also, since Alvaro Morata has joined Juventus on loan and possibility of Diego Costa moving out this summer is there, Luis Suarez is likely to make his debut with Joao Felix.

For Granada, Neyder Lozano might not play the match on Sunday due to a muscular problem.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Granada: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Llorente, Saul, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix

La Liga 2020-21 Granada possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Silva; Foulquier, Vallejo, Duarte, Neva; Milla, Gonalons; Machis, Herrera, Puertas; Soldado

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada fixture will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The match will take place on Sunday, September 27 at 7.30 pm IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Granada live stream will be available on the La Liga’s official page on Facebook app and Facebook.com website.