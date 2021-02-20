La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will resume proceedings in La Liga this weekend when they take on Levante in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico have been in excellent form, but they need to be at their best in this match.

Levante, on the other hand, are placed in the 11th position in the La Liga standings at the moment and they have produced some memorable performances this season. However, Levante have managed only four victories against Atletico Madrid and hence, they will need to play out of their skins in this match.

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante game is scheduled to kick off at 08:45 PM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid will be without Saul Niguez, Kieran Trippier, and Stefan Savic who are all suspended for this match. Also, Thomas Lemar, Moussa Dembele, and Hector Herrera are still recovering from the coronavirus hence, have been ruled out of this match.

Levante, on the other hand, will have to do without Jose Campana, Nikola Vukcevic, and Gonzalo Melero as they are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nemanja Radoja is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this match.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Sime Vrsaljko, Koke, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Levante possible starting line-up: Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante match will kick off at 08:45 PM AM IST on Saturday, February 20, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Levante match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.