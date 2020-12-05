La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will welcome Real Valladolid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, December 5, in their next La Liga match. The side come into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Levante last Saturday in La Liga and they would look to be at their best against Atletico.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid are grappling with injuries and they will be without strikers Diego Costa and Luis Suarez. Also, they will be missing Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko and left-back Manu Sanchez.

Real Valladolid too will be without experienced centre-back Kiko Olivas, who is out with an injury.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Koke, Saul, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa, Joao Felix

Real Valladolid Predicted XI: Jordi Masip, Pablo Hervias, Joaquin, Bruno Gonzalez, Nacho, Fabian Orellana, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano, Sergi Guardiola, Marcos Andre

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid will take place on December 5, 2020.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid will start at 23:00 IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid will be played at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.