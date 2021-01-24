La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid is currently top of the table and their title credentials will be put through a stern test when they take on Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for a La Liga encounter.

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Valencia, has always been brilliant against the top sides in the league and hence, they would want to dish out a challenge to Atletico. However, it has not been a very fruitful season for them so far.

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Team News, Injury Update

For Atletico Madrid, Moussa Dembele, Hector Herrera, and Mario Hermoso are all injured and hence, they will miss out. Midfielder Koke is available for selection after having served his one-game ban.

Valencia, on the other hand, will be without the services of Jasper Cillessen as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Probable Starting Line up

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line up: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe Luis, Jose Gimenez, Sime Vrsaljko; Koke, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

Valencia Probable Starting Line up: Jaume Domenech; Thierry Correia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Jose Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Goncalo Guedes; Maxi Gomez, Kevin Gameiro

