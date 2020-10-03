La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After their 0-0 draw against Huesca in the last La Liga game, Atletico Madrid will try to score a victory in the upcoming match against Villareal. The team started their campaign with a flying start, defeating Granada by 6-1 in their first game of the season. They stand 12th in the league standing, with 4 points in 2 matches so far.

Villareal, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place on the La Liga table, scoring seven points from four games. While they lost to Barcelona last weekend, they managed to register their second win of the season against Alaves.

The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal outing is scheduled to be played at 7.30pm IST at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal: Team News

Jose Gimenez and Sime Vrsaljko are the absentees for Simeone. Meanwhile, Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco can both be possible options for the match.

As for Villarreal, the team will miss Alberto Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza and Pervis Estupinan, who are all facing injuries. Francis Coquelin is also sidelined for the next few weeks.

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Oblak; Tripper, Hermoso, Felipe, Lodi; Correa, Saul, Koke, Carrasco; Costa, Felix

La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Costa; Kubo, Parejo, Iborra, Gomez; Alcacer, Moreno

Where to watch the La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal match live in India (TV channels)?

Atletico Madrid will welcome Villareal in the La Liga 2020-21 at 7.30 PM on October 3. The La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal match will not telecast in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal match live streaming?

La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal match will be available on Facbook on Saturday, October 3, at 7.30 PM.