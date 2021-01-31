La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will look to get their La Liga campaign back on track when they take on a resurgent Athletic Bilbao outfit at the Camp Nou on Monday. The Catalans are playing their first home fixture this month after several weeks on the road and hence, will look to put in an emphatic performance.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are currently in the ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been brilliant under Marcelino over the past month.

The Catalan giants need to be at their absolute best if they want to mount a serious title challenge this season and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Team News, Injury Update

For Barcelona, Sergio Busquets picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and hence, will be suspended for this match. Apart from this, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, and Gerard Pique are all recuperating from long-term injuries and will not feature in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of Peru Nolaskoain who is out with an injury. Inigo Martinez and Mikel Balenziaga are also injured and might not get the nod to feature in this match.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Athletic Bilbao possible starting line-up: Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match will kick off at 01:30 mm IST on Monday, February 1, at the Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match will not be shown on any TV channels in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.