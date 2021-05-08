La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In one of the standout matches of La Liga 2020-21, Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:45 PM IST. Diego Simeone’s side have exceeded expectations this season and they hold a slim two-point lead at the top of home league table. They head into the match after a narrow 1-0 win in their previous game, however, they need to get their A game in this match.

On the other hand, Barcelona suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Granada last week. However, Ronald Koeman’s side returned to winning ways last time out, holding off a late comeback from Valencia to record a 3-2 success at Mestalla. Both sides will look to score maximum points as it is a huge match in the top flight of Spanish football.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Phillippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati have been ruled out of this fixture. Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite’s availability remains doubtful for the hosts. Meanwhile, the visitors have no immediate injury concerns.

Barcelona probable starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo; Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid probable starting line-up: Jan Oblak (GK); Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 07:45 PM IST at Camp Nou, in Barcelona.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match?

There will be no broadcast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

Live stream will be available on the official La Liga Facebook page.

