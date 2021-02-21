La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona are back in La Liga fixture as they take on newly-promoted Cadiz at the Camp Nou in an important match on Sunday. The Catalans have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Cadiz, on the other hand, have punched above their weight in La Liga this season and find themselves in 15th place in the league table. They were smashed by Athletic Bilbao by a 4-0 margin last weekend and will have to be at their absolute best against the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have a good record against Cadiz as they have won two out of three matches played between the two teams.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz game is scheduled to kick off at 06:30 PM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz: Team News, Injury Update

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto are all recuperating from long-term injuries and hence, will not feature in this match. Ronald Araujo, who has been Barcelona's best defender this season, might miss out as has not yet recovered.

Cadiz will not be able to call upon the services of Augusto Fernandez, Carlos Akapo, Jens Jonsson, and Luismi Quezada who are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig; Francisco Trincao, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Cadiz possible starting line-up: Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Marcos Mauro, Iza; Alberto Perea, Fali, Jon Ander, Salvi Sanchez; Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz match will kick off at 06:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 21, at the Camp Nou Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Cadiz match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.