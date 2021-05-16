La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After a disappointing draw against Levante, Barcelona will look to go back to winning ways when they next host Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Celta Vigo are in terrific form. They have won their last four games and will look to extend their winning streak to five matches when they face Barca.

Ronald Koeman’s side suffered a major blow to their La Liga title race after they were held to a 3-3 draw by 13th-placed Levante. Barcelona are currently placed at the third spot in the La Liga standings, four points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. They are also two points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid with two more games to go in the season.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo are placed at the 8th spot with 50 points in their kitty.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Team News, Injury Update

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati will not be a part of Barcelona’s squad for the Celta Vigo match due to meniscus problems. Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto is also doubtful.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo will miss the services of Renato Tapia, Jeison Murillo, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor and Sergio Alvarez due to injury.

Jose Fontán will also not start in the match as he is quarantined after contracting COVID-19. Facundo Ferreyra and Nestor Araujo will also sit out from the game after picking red cards against Villareal.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI:

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Ilaix Moriba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Celta Vigo Predicted XI: Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST at the Camp Nou Stadium of Barcelona.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match?

There will be no broadcast of the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo match on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo fixture?

The match between Barca and Celta Vigo can be live-streamed on the official La Liga Facebook page.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here