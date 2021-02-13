La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will hit the ground running once again in La Liga this weekend as they take on Deportivo Alaves in a crucial game at the Camp Nou on Saturday. Barcelona have not been too consistent in this season and they have to be at their best in this match.

Deportivo Alaves are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have improved in the recent past. The Basque outfit edged Real Valladolid to a 1-0 victory last week and look good to cause an upset against Barcelona.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona have a whole host of injuries to deal with - Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, and Philippe Coutinho are all sidelined with injuries. On the other hand, Miralem Pjanic and Martin Braithwaite have also picked up niggles.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, will be without the services of Rodrigo Ely who is recuperating from an injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Barcelona on Saturday. Also, Victor Laguardia has not regained full fitness and might be doubtful for this match.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig; Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

Deportivo Alaves possible starting line-up: Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Edgar Mendez; Joselu, Lucas Perez

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Sunday, February 14, at the Camp Nou Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.