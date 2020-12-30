La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Following a week-long Christmas break, Barcelona FC will host Eibar at Camp Nou on Tuesday, December 29, at Camp Nou. The La Liga match will commence at 11:45pm IST.

Barca are on a good run so far, having won three of their last four in La Liga games to move into the fifth position. On the other hand, Eibar have just won three of their 15 matches and ranked 17th with 15 points to their name.

Barcelona have won just half of their 14 home league games, drawing three and losing four so far. Moving forward they need to put together a consistent run this season.

Eibar has just one win from their last six, but they did manage to draw games against Real Sociedad and Valencia proving they can still cause troubles to the best teams in the league. However, they are just a place and point above the relegation zone in La Liga at the moment.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar: Team News, Injury Update

Lionel Messi will miss Tuesday’s match with an ankle injury, while Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto remain long-term absentees for Barcelona. Eibar will be relieved to know of Messi’s absence, but have a long list of absentees of their own. They will miss the services of Damian Kadzior who is ruled out with an illness, while Yoshinori Muto, Sergi Enrich, Roberto Correa, Paulo Oliveira, Sergio Cubero and Cote are all out with various injury problems.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Martin Braithwaite

Eibar possible starting line-up: Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Anaitz Arbilla; Pedro Leon, Edu Exposito, Pape Diop, Bryan Gil; Kike, Quique Gonzalez

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 game between Barcelona vs Eibar will kick off at 11:45pm IST on Tuesday, December 29, at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar match in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Eibar fixture?

Fans can catch the action live on La Liga’s official Facebook page and they can keep track of live scores from the Twitter handles of both teams.