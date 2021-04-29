La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Granada LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona can take over the La Liga lead for the first time with a win against Granada at the Camp Nou Stadium. A home victory would lift the Catalan club a point above Atlético Madrid, which has led the league for most of season but struggled recently. Diego Simeone’s team is coming off a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao. Thursday’s match was postponed earlier because of Barcelona’s participation in the Copa del Rey Final a few weeks ago.

Barcelona are coming into the match at the back of a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday and Granada also won their previous league game 2-1 against Valladolid.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Granada: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona do not have any extra injury concerns as Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite remain their only concerns. Granada, on the other hand, will miss the services of Antonio Puertas due to suspension. Darwin Machis is likely to return as Puertas misses out. Granada’s Rui Silva, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo and Carlos Neva will reportedly miss out too, joining Domingos Duarte and Luis Milla on the table.

Barcelona starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Moriba Ilaix, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Granada starting line-up: Aaron Escandell (GK), Nehuen Perez, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz, Quini, Yangel Herrera, Yan Eteki, Dimitri Foulquier, Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Granada kick-off?

The La Liga game between Barcelona and Granada will kick off at 10:30pm IST on Thursday, April 29 at the Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Granada match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Granada will not be televised.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Granada fixture?

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Granada match can be streamed on Facebook.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here