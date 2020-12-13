La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Levante LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be keen to hit their stride in La Liga this weekend as they host Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday in a La Liga 2020-21 match. The season has been poor for them under Ronald Koeman and they are in desperate need of a victory at the moment.

Barcelona have just 14 points from 10 matches and are currently at the ninth spot on the La Liga table. Levante have not been playing too good either and they are very close to the relegation zone. They found some form in the previous match against Getafe as they took the match by a 3-0 margin last weekend.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Levante: Team News, Injury Update

For Barcelona, there are a lot of injury concerns. They are without Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, and Ansu Fati. Forward Ousmane Dembele has picked up a hamstring injury and might not feature in this match.

For Levante, Cheick Doukoure and Jose Campana are still injured. Enis Bardhi too has been ruled him out of the game against Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Levante Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann; Martin Braithwaite

Levante Predicted XI: Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Coke; Ruben Rochina, Nikola Vukcevic, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Roger Marti, Jose Luis Morales

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Levante?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Levante will take place on December 14, 2020.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Levante?

The match between Barcelona and Levante will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Levante being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Levante fixture will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Levante?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Levante will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Levante?

Barcelona vs Levante live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.