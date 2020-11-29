La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga will enter its 11 match week and this will be a crucial week for Barcelona as they look to and rise in the points table. The Catalan giants will host Osasuna at the Camp Nou next. The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Osasuna will be played at Camp Nou stadium on November 29

It has not been a cozy start for Barcelona under new coach Ronald Koeman as they are struggling in 13th position, picking up 11 points in eight matches. They lost their match to Atletico Madrid last week and as such Messi and Co will be itching to get back to winning ways in order to stay in the title hunt.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Osasuna: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona, however, will have to do without the services of Ansu Fati, midfielders Sergio Busquets as well as Sergio Roberto. Also, they will have to turn out without defenders Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti.

Osasuna too have to deal with their own injury woes. They will have to without Chimy Avila, David Garcia, Brandon, and Adrian Lopez. Also, Jonathan Calleri, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Perez, and Lucas Torro are still recovering from their injuries and hence, remain doubtful for their fixtures.

Predicted Lineups for La Liga, Barcelona vs Osasuna

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele; Antoine Griezmann

Osasuna Predicted XI: Sergio Herrera; Raul Navas, Unai Garcia, Facundo Roncaglia; Jony, Inigo Perez, Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Nacho Vidal; Ruben Garcia, Ante Budimir

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off?

The La Liga game between Barcelona vs Osasuna will kick off at 06:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, November 29 at the Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Osasuna match?

In India, the La Liga is not shown on any TV channel. It can be streamed on Facebook from 6:30 pm (IST).

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Osasuna fixture?

The La Liga game between Barcelona vs Osasuna will be live-streamed for free in India on the official La Liga Facebook page.