La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Barcelona at present are pretty much out of form as they only have two wins to their credit in the ongoing La Liga 2020-21 league. The Real Betis too have not been in average form as they have won only four out of the eight matches they have played till now.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Betis kick off is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 at 8:45 PM IST. The outing will be played at the Camp Nou.

In the last outing, Barcelona were up against Alaves. The match on November 1 ended in a draw. Barcelona at present have 8 points from six matches. Real Betis on the other hand defeated Elche by 3-1. Currently, Real Betis are at number 7 on the point table and have 12 points from eight matches.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Betis: Team news

Barcelona will be without the services of Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho as all three of them are presently injured. Clement Lenglet and Sergi Roberto might return on the field in the match. Miralem Pjanic and Sergino Dest may also be missing from the playing 11 in today’s kick off.

Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa will not be a part of Real Betis’ playing 11 today as they are presently injured. Juanmi and Andres Guardado are both doubtful in the playing 11.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona playing 11 against Real Betis: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Pedri, Messi, Fati; Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis playing 11 against Barcelona: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Fekir, Canales, Tello; Sanabria

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Real Betis match live in India (TV channels)?

Barcelona vs Real Betis on November 7 at 8:45 PM. La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Betis will not be aired on TV in India.

How and where to watch the online La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Betis match live streaming?

Barcelona vs Real Betis live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 8:45 PM on Saturday, November 7.