La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It has been a stop-start season for Barcelona and now, when they take on Real Sociedad, their La Liga ambitions could well be on the line.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, had to be content with their sixth consecutive draw in all competitions with a 1-1 stalemate against Eibar. They have been solid all season and would fancy their chances against Barcelona.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Team News, Injury Update

For Barcelona, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele are still injured and will continue to miss this game.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have major concerns as Mikel Oyarzabal and Aritz Elustondo will miss out. David Silva is expected to start this match.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Probable Starting XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann; Martin Braithwaite

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro (GK); Joseba Zaldua, Robin Le Normand, Modibo Sagnan, Nacho Monreal; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Cristian Portu, Willian Jose, Ander Barrenetxea

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will take place on 17th December 2020.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.