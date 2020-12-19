La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Valencia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona have won their last two La Liga games and will look to keep up the momentum when they play against Valencia in a crucial fixture on Saturday. A win will propel Barcelona into the top 4 spot of the Spanish League table. The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Valencia will start at 8:45 PM IST and will be played at Camp Nou, Barca’s home ground.

Valencia have not had a great season and have stuttered all the way and are currently placed in the 12th position in the La Liga standings. However, they will look to draw inspiration from their previous encounter against Barca, where they trumped 2-0.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Valencia: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona continue to grapple with a host of injuries and they will have to come into this match without the services of Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati – who are all currently injured.

Jasper Cillessen is nursing an injury and hence, will not be able to take part in this match against the Catalans this weekend. Apart from him, Toni Lato and Kevin Gameiro have also been ruled out of this match.

Barcelona vs Valencia Probable Starting XI

Barcelona Probable Starting XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Lionel Messi; Martin Braithwaite

Valencia Probable Starting XI: Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Manu Vallejo

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia will take place on December 19.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia will start at 08:45 PM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona and Valencia will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona vs Valencia live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.