La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Streaming | Barcelona who were more in news for off-field matters in the past few weeks will hope things settle down when they play against Villarreal in their first match of the 2020-2021 La Liga season on Monday, September 28.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who had wanted to leave Barcelona but ultimately decided to stay on. It will be a massive day for new coach Ronald Koeman who needs a good win to boost confidence of the team.

It will be a the first match for Barcelona this season but Villarreal has already played two matches and won one of them. Villarreal with four points is at number 3 position in the point table.

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal match will be played at the Camp Nou. The Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2020-21 outing will begin at 12:30 am IST on Monday.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal: Team News

For Barcelona it will be a fresh start under new coach and former player Ronald Koeman. Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann are likely to be playing for Barcelona, while Philippe Coutinho is expected to be in an attacking role.

As for Villarreal, Alberto Moreno will miss out after he ruptured his cruciate ligament. Also there will be no Ramiro Guerra playing since he is suffering from a knee injury.

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Villarreal: Neto, Sergi Roberto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati; Antoine Griezmann

La Liga 2020-21 Villarreal possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Sergio Asenjo, Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Samuel Chukwueze, Vicente Iborra (Parejo), Dani Parejo (Francis Coquelin), Moi Gómez; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal fixture will be played at the Camp Nou. The match will take place on Monday. September 28 at 12:30 am IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona vs Villarreal live stream will be available on the La Liga’s official page on Facebook app and Facebook.com website.