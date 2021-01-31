La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Cadiz will welcome Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday for their latest La Liga fixture. Cadiz come into this game after their 3-0 loss against Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla last Saturday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Cadiz are 11th in the La Liga table, and have punched above their weight all season.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, overcame Javi Gracia's Valencia 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in their last match.

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid have walked away with a win.

The La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 8.45 pm IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Cadiz will have to deal with the absence of Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo, veteran midfielder Jose Mari as well as left-backs Luismi Quezada and Alfonso Espino.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will be without English right-back Kieran Trippier, who is suspended. Barring this, there are no visible injury concerns and this leaves them with a fully-fit squad for this match.

Cadiz possible possible starting line-up: Jeremias Ledesma, Iza, Pedro Alcala, Marcos Mauro, Marc Baro, Salvi, Jens Jonsson, Fali, Alex Fernandez, Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid match will kick off at 8:45 pm IST on Sunday, January 31, at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid match will not be shown on any TV channels in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.