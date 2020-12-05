La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will lock horns against Cadiz as La Liga action hurtles along at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza early on Sunday. Cadiz have been brilliant this season, but have stuttered in the recent matches. On the other hand, Barcelona have registered three clean sheets on the bounce as they have scored 16 goals in their last five games.

La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Cadiz have a few injury concerns to deal with - there are question marks over the fitness of Alvaro Negredo and Augusto Fernandez. Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, and Anthony Lozano are ruled out of this game. Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen should all be back after they were given a rest in Barcelona's Champions League game during the week.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Cadiz predicted XI: Jeremias Ledesma; Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Fali, Isaac Carcelen; Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Álvaro Giménez, Salvi Sanchez; Filip Malbasic

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Lionel Messi; Martin Braithwaite

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona will take place on December 6, 2020.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona will start at 1:30 am IST on Sunday.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona will be played at Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona?

The match between Cadiz vs Barcelona will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Cadiz vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.