La Liga 2020-21 Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid, a team which has hit a tough spot, will head across to the Mendizorrotza Stadium to take on a relegation-battling Alaves in La Liga. The reigning Spanish champions were knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup by Athletic Bilbao and their Copa del Rey campaign came to a screeching halt by third-division Alcoyano.

La Liga 2020-21 Alaves vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

For Alaves, centre-back Rodrigo Ely will not be available as he sustained a ligament rupture last month and hence, will miss the remainder of the campaign. Alberto Rodriguez is now available after he served his suspension.

For Real Madrid, they will be without Rodrygo and Daniel Carvajal for the Basque Country trip as both of them are currently injured. The first-team players that include Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, and Marco Asensio are all expected to feature in the starting XI.

Alaves vs Real Madrid Probable Starting Line up

Alaves Probable Starting Line up): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Martin Aguirregabiria, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja; Joselu, Edgar Mendez.

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line up: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio.

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid will take place on January 24.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid will be played at Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Alaves vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.