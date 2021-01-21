La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Eibar will take on Atletico Madrid at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Friday in their next La Liga fixture. They come into the match after a 2-1 loss to Paco Lopez's Levante ten days ago in their last match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, brushed past Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla 2-0 in their last match which was just a week ago.

La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Eibar will not be able to call upon the services of left-back Jose Angel, who is out injured. Also, there are doubts over the availability of young winger Bryan Gil and right-back Rober Correa – both of whom are injured.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will be without midfielder Koke and English right-back Kieran Trippier, both of whom are currently suspended. There are also doubts over Moussa Dembele, Mario Hermoso, Hector Herrera.

Eibar vs Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line up

Eibar Probable Starting Line up: Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares, Alejandro Pozo, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui, Kike, Sergi Enrich

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line up: Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Saul, Lucas Torreira, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid will take place on January 22.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid will start at 02:00 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid will be played at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.