La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending Champions Real Madrid will travel to Eibar for their upcoming La Liga 2020-21 game on Monday, December 21. The La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Municipal de Ipurua. In the previous week, Eibar held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw. Whereas, Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club 3-1. The La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM IST. With 26 points from 13 games, Real Madrid are sitting on the 3rd slot in the points table. Meanwhile, Eibar are 13th with 15 points to their credit.

La Liga 2020-21 Eibar vs Real Madrid: Possible Starting XI:

La Liga 2020-21 Eibar Possible Starting XI vs Real Madrid: Dmitrovic; Pozo, Arbilla, Bigas, Rodrigues; Inui, Exposito, Diop, Gil; Muto, Kike

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid Possible Starting XI vs Eibar: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Junior

