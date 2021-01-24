La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga when they take on Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in what will be a crucial fixture on Sunday. Barcelona have been fairly inconsistent this season and now, they would want now want to win this match.

The La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Barcelona will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Elche are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and they have always come up second as far as the demands of the La Liga is concerned.

The La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Barcelona will kick off at 8:45 pm.

La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

For Elche, Fidel is currently injured and hence, will not be available for this match. Also, Luismi, Tete Morente, Guido Carrillo, Dani Calvo, and Omenuke Mfulu are sidelined owing to knocks sustained.

For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto are all injured and hence, they will not be able to play any part in this match. Lionel Messi has been handed a two-match ban owing to which he will be excluded from the squad.

Elche vs Barcelona Probable Starting Line up

Elche Probable Starting Line up: Edgar Badia; Diego Gonzalez, Gonzalo Verdu, Josema; Johan Mojica, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Antonio Barragan; Pere Milla, Lucas Boye, Josan

Barcelona Probable Starting Line up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele

