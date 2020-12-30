La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Elche will take on Real Madrid at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Wednesday in what will be their next La Liga game. The side comes into this match after their 2-2 draw against 10-man Osasuna on Tuesday.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, shrugged Granada 2-0 on Wednesday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 2:00 am.

La Liga 2020-21 Elche vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Elche will come into this match without any visible injury concerns and hence, Jorge Almiron will have a complete squad at his disposal.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, without the services of Brazil international Rodrygo and veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

Both sides locked horns back in 2015 in La Liga and Real Madrid beat Elche 2-0.

Elche vs Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up

Elche Probable Starting Line-up: Edgar Badia, Antonio Barragan, Gonzalo Verdu, Dani Calvo, Juan Sanchez Mino, Ivan Marcone, Tete Morente, Fidel, Josan, Lucas Boye, Emiliano Rigoni

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid will take place on December 31.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid will start at 02:00 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Elche vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.