La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2020 -21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming | Both Barcelona and Sevilla will be looking to make it three wins out of three in the ongoing La Liga campaign when the two face each other at Camp Nou on Monday, October 5, at 12.30am. While Barcelona has triumphed over Villarreal and Celta Vigo, Sevilla has won against Cadiz and Levante.

Barcelona is currently positioned at the 5th position on the points table, while Sevilla is on the sixth position. Barcelona is determined to dethrone Real Madrid as the La Liga champions.

Sevilla are without wins in their last 17 La Liga games against Barcelona at Camp Nou, while Barcelona have not lost on 25 of their last 26 La Liga games against Sevilla.

La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla: Team News

Barcelona will not have Clement Lenglet playing for them. Samuel Umtiti is still recovering from a knee problem and will not feature in the game as well, while Junior Firpo is also in doubt.

As for Sevilla, there are no changes in the team.

La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Neto; Roberto, Araujo, Pique, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi

La Liga 2020-21 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs FC Barcelona: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Munir

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla fixture will be played at Camp Nou. The match will take place on Monday, October 5 at 12.30am. The La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream will be available on La Liga's official page on Facebook app and Facebook.com website.