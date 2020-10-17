La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will eye to return to winning ways when they take on Getafe in the upcoming La Liga 2020-21 fixture on Sunday, October 18. The La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona outing is scheduled to be hosted at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. In the previous week's encounter, Getafe lost to Real Sociedad 3-0 whereas Barcelona held Sevilla to a 1-1 draw.

As per the league standings, Getafe are seventh with seven points from four outings. On the other hand, Barcelona are sitting on the fifth slot with seven points from three matches. A win tonight will see them move to the top of the table, currently held by reigning champions Real Madrid.

La Liga 2019-20 Getafe vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury update

The hosts have no injury concerns ahead of the game night. As for Barca, Messi, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann have returned from their international duties and will play from the starting whistle. Defender Clement Lenglet have returned from the suspension bench.

La Liga 2020-21 Getafe possible starting lineup vs Barcelona: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Iglesias

La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting lineup vs Getafe: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona fixture will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. The match will take place on Sunday, October 17 at 12.30am IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Getafe vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.