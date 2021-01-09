La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will want to make a statement when they will be back in action in La Liga this weekend when they visit southern Spain to take on Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Saturday. The La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona match will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium.

Granada are currently placed seventh in the La Liga standings and have been punched above their weight this season. They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Eibar last week and will want make their presence in this match. The La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona match will kick off at 11:00 pm.

La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

For Granada, Luis Milla is injured and hence, will not be available for this match against Barcelona this weekend. Neyder Lozano, on the other hand, is serving a suspension and hence, will not be able to play a part in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati as they are still recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment.

Granada vs Barcelona probable starting line-up

Granada probable starting line-up: Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Yan Eteki, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera; Luis Suarez, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas

Barcelona probable starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Martin Braithwaite

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona will take place on January 9.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona will be played at Los Carmenes Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Granada vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.