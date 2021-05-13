La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Granada will welcome Real Madrid as this will be the match where Zinedine Zidane’s side will aim to put more pressure on Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga 2020/21 table. They come into this game placed third in the league and are just two points behind Atletico Madrid and one behind Barcelona. However, they do have a game in hand over Ronald Koeman’s side. The side are unbeaten in their last 15 league games and will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in this game.

Granada, on the other hand, have not had a very memorable season and they are placed 10th in the league and will have to be at their best to stall Real Madrid.

The La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

To make matter worse for Granada will be the fact that they will be without the services of Jesus Vallejo, Kenedy, Luis Milla and Carlos Neva as all these players are unavailable owing to their respective injuries.

Zinedine Zidane too has a number of injury concerns to deal with. He will not be able to avail the services of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy as well as Alvaro Odriozola for this match against Granada.

Granada possible starting line-up: Rui Silva, Quini, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Dimitri Foulquier, Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, May 14, at the Los Carmenes.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Granada vs Real Madrid match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.

