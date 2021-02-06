La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

An embattled Real Madrid will head across to the Estadio El Alcoraz this weekend where bottom-dwellers Huesca will lock horns with them for a clash in La Liga. The defending Spanish champions were knocked down in their last 2-1 defeat to Levante at home.

Huesca is back in the top-flight after a year's absence. However, they have been disappointing all season – they have managed just two wins from 21 games and they are now are rooted at the bottom of the standings, four points off the safe zone.

The La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 8.45 pm IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Huesca have a number of injury concerns to deal with – they will be without Sandro Ramirez, Pablo Insua, Pedro Mosquera, and Luisinho, who will all miss out owing to injuries.

Real Madrid will have a number of injury concerns to deal with. Eden Hazard, Daniel Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Nacho, and Lucas Vazquez will all be sidelined for this match.

Huesca possible starting line-up: Alvaro Fernandez; Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Gaston Silva; Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Idrissa Doumbia, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Shinji Okazaki, Rafa Mir

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Victor Chust Garcia, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 8:45 pm IST on Saturday, February 06, at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Huesca vs Real Madrid match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.