La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Levante will welcome Atletico Madrid at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on Wednesday for their latest La Liga game. They come into this match on the back of a 1-0 loss to Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna yesterday at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, trumped Diego Martinez's Granada 2-1 on Saturday at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

In 21 head-to-head encounters between both the sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage as they have won 14 games, lost four and drawn three.

The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid game is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Levante will not be able to avail the services of Spain international Jose Campana and Montenegrin midfielder Nikola Vukcevic. Also, there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Gonzalo Melero.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, will have to do without Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, Thomas Lemar, striker Moussa Dembele as well as Portuguese forward Joao Felix. All these players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Levante possible starting line-up: Aitor Fernandez, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Rober Pier, Nemanja Radoja, Jorge Miramon, Tono, Ruben Rochina, Mickael Malsa, Sergio Leon, Dani Gomez

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Lucas Torreira, Marcos Llorente, Saul, Koke, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 17, at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.