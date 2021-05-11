La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The title hopeful Barcelona will look to go top of the table when they face Levante in an away match on Tuesday night at the Ciutat de Valencia. Barcelona are placed at the third spot in La Liga table with 75 points in their kitty from 35 games, a stats they share with second-placed Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid lead the table with 77 points from 35 games.

Last week, Barca blew their chances to cut the gap with the Atletico as they were held for a goalless draw by Diego Simeone’s side.

On the other hand, Levante have lost their spark after a great start to the season. Currently, they are placed at the 14th spot with 39 points under their belt from 35 games. Levante are winless in their last five games. In their last match, they were held for a 2-2 draw by Alaves.

The last time Barca and Levante faced each other in Camp Nou, the host won the match 1-0.

La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati have been ruled out of tonight’s fixture as the duo is recovering from long-term injuries. Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Busquets would be available for selection as they have recovered.

On the other hand, Levante’s Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja will not be part of today’s game. Jose Campana has recovered but he needs to pass the fitness test.

Levante vs Barcelona Probable XIs:

Levante predicted line-up: Cardenas; Miramon, Vezo, Rober, Clerc; De Frutos, Malsa, Bardhi, Morales; Gomez, Roger Marti

Barcelona predicted line-up: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, Roberto, De Jong, Pedri, Alba; Griezmann, Messi

What time is the La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST at the Estadi Ciutat de València.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Barcelona match?

Levante vs Barcelona will not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Barcelona fixture?

Live stream will be available on the official La Liga Facebook page.

