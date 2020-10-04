La Liga 2020-21: Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming | Real Madrid will be looking forward to making it three La Liga victories in a row as they face Levante on Sunday. Real Madrid has collected seven points from three league games this season and sit third in the table, while Levante has picked three points to occupy the 13th position.

The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid match will be played at Ciudad de Valencia Stadium. The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid match will begin from 7.30pm IST on Sunday.

In February 2020, Levante won 1-0 in their last La Liga home game against Real Madrid and they are looking to win back-to-back home games against them for the first time in the top flight. Real Madrid, on their part, are unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga games, which is their best streak since February 2020, when their defeat to Levante ended a run of 15 games without a loss in the competition.

La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid: Team News

Hernani will not be playing for Levante due to injury, while Cheick Doukoure is also unlikely to play. Morales could be joined by Conzalo Melero and Roger Marti too could return to the playing XI.

As for Madrid, Eden Hazard has suffered an injury setback and will miss out, while Dani Carvajal too is facing a two-month stint on the side-lines due to a knee injury. Mariano Diaz too will not be playing.

La Liga 2020-21 Levante possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Fernandez; Son, Duarte, Vezo, Tono; Bardhi, Radoja, Vukcevic, Campana; Morales, Roger Marti

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Levante: Courtois; Odriozola, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid ficture will be played at Ciudad de Valencia Stadium, The match will take place on Sunday, October 4 at 7.30pm IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Levante vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on La Liga's official page on Facebook app and Facebook.com website.