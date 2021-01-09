La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be aiming to bag all the three points on offer when they lock horns with 19th placed Osasuna on Saturday. The reigning La Liga champions have been unbeaten in their last eight matches across all the competitions so far and hence, are favourites when they take on Osasuna.

The La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna vs Real Madrid match will be played at El Sadar Stadium.

Osasuna, on the other hand, have only picked up just 14 points from 16 games but have shown glimpses of form in the recent past.

The La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 1:30 am.

La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

For Osasuna, midfielder Lucas Torro is still in the final phase of his return but might miss out on this match. Also, forward Adrian Lopez has suffered an injury on his right leg and hence, will miss out.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will not be avail the services of Dani Carvajal as he is suspended from the game. Also, Rodrygo could well miss out on Saturday.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid probable starting line-up

Osasuna probable starting line-up: Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Roberto Torres, Javi Martinez Calvo, Jon Moncayola, Kike Barja; Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Real Madrid probable starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

