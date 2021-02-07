La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be back in action in La Liga this weekend when they take on Real Betis in an important encounter at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Real Betis have been impressive in La Liga in the recent weeks and are currently in seventh place in the standings. However, they were edged out of the Copa del Rey earlier this week and will face an uphill battle at home this weekend. Barcelona, on the other hand, have found form in the recent past and after a disappointing start to the season, they are now on level terms with arch-rivals Real Madrid at the moment. They staged a stunning comeback against Granada in the Copa del Rey and come into this match in some great form. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

For Real Betis, Diego Lainez has tested positive for the coronavirus and hence, will not feature in this match. Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Barcelona, on the other hand, will have to deal with the absence of Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho, and Ansu Fati as they are all recuperating from long-term injuries and will be unavailable for this game.

Real Betis possible starting line-up: Joel Robles; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Loren Moron

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

What time will the La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona kick-off?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Monday, February 07, at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

How can I stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Barcelona match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages.