La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid Live Streaming | With an aim to score their first victory in the current season of La Liga, Real Madrid will play against Real Betis on Sunday, September 27. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid outing is scheduled to be hosted at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, the home ground of Betis.

The host team have played two matches in the series so far, scoring a win in both the outings. In their last outing, Betis defeated Valladolid by 2-0. Real Betis have six points in their kitty.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have played only one match against Real Sociedad, concluding it at a 0-0 draw. The reigning champions have just one point in their kitty.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury update

Betis will have to play without the inclusion of Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa and Francis Guerrero as the players remain injured through the weekend. On the other hand, there is a doubt over Andres Guardado’s participation.

As for Madrid, coach Zinedine Zidane will be choosing his playing XI without Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. While Mariano Diaz will stay away due to tonsil surgery recovery.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Iglesias

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Real Betis: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid fixture will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville. The match will take place on Sunday, September 27 at 12.30am IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Real Betis vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.