La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2020-21: Real Madrid will host Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real Madrid will look build on their win against Atletico Madrid as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the capital in La Liga on Tuesday. Los Blancos have responded brilliantly after a shaky start as they have beaten table-toppers in the last two games. Athletic Bilbao will want to close out matches better after they threw away a great chance of winning in a 2-2 draw against Valencia. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 2:30 am.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Team News, Injury Update

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Martin Odegaard and Mariano Diaz are all injured. Gaizka Garitano, on the other hand, has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and midfielder Peru Nolaskoain is still recovering from injury

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Probable Starting XI

Real Madrid Probable Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Marcelo; Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Athletic Bilbao Probable Starting XI: Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar de Marcos; Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre

When is the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match will take place on December 16.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao game will start at 02:30 IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao fixture will be played at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao fixture?

The La Liga 2020-21 match Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.


