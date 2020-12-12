La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It may not be the El Clasico but it certainly is a classic match. Real Madrid will host their bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga in another blockbuster Madrid derby on Saturday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Atletico Madrid are currently at the top position in the La Liga table. What’s even more significant is that Diego Simeone’s side are six points ahead of their more illustrious neighbours with a match in hand.

Real Madrid haven’t discovered much form in the La Liga this year but come into this match after a handsome 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League. Zinedine Zidane have to get his tactics spot on to defeat the well-drilled Atletico Madrid side.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Zinedine Zidane will not be able to avail the services of Serbian striker Luka Jovic, Norway international Martin Odegaard as well as Belgian winger Eden Hazard.

Atletico Madrid will be without centre-back Jose Gimenez, striker Diego Costa as well as young left-back Manu Sanchez who are all out injured.

Real Madrid Possible Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio,;Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid Possible Starting XI: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

When is the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will take place on December 13, 2020.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid encounter will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Real’s home ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match live stream will be available on La Liga Facebook page.