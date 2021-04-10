La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in what will one of the most highly anticipated El Clasico derby in La Liga. Both these sides are in contention for the league title and hence, they cannot afford any slip-ups in this match. Real Madrid will come into this match on a 12-game unbeaten streak as they have won their last five games across all competitions. On the other hand, Barcelona will eye to strengthen their nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Barcelona game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid will have to deal with the absence of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Ramos is out with a muscular injury while Varane tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, did not have any visible injury concerns after their match against Real Valladolid. Ahead of this match, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, and Neto are all not available for this match against Real Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim BenzemaMarc-Andre ter Stegen; Clement Lenglet, Frenkie De Jong, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Sergino Dest; Antoine Griezmann,Lionel Messi; Ousmane Dembele

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 10, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be streamed on the La Liga Facebook page.

