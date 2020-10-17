La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz Live Streaming | Cadiz will have an uphill task when they take on table-toppers Real Madrid in their next La Liga 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, October 17. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz fixture will take place at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain. Reigning champions Real Madrid, who are leading the points table with 10 points, will look continue their dominance on the field. In their last game, Real extended their winning run after defeating Levante 2-0.

On the other hand, Cadiz will aim at producing a clinical show on their home turf. In their previous game, Cadiz held Granada to a 1-1 draw.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz fixture will kick-off 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Team News, Injury update

Real midfielder Toni Kroos and defender Eder Militao have returned to the side. While midfielder Martin Odegaard has been ruled out due to injury.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Cadiz: Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Iglesias

La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz match live in India (TV channels)?

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz fixture will be played at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain. The match will take place on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 pm IST. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz outing will, however, not be aired in India.

How and where to watch La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz match live streaming?

In India, the La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz live stream will be available on the Facebook app and Facebook.com website.