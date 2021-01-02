La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will welcome Celta Vigo at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in their next La Liga game on Sunday. They come into the match after their 1-1 draw against Elche on Wednesday at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, defeated Huesca 2-1 on Wednesday at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

Hence, this match is expected to be a closely-fought encounter.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid will not be able to avail the services of Brazilian attacker Rodrygo, who is out injured. Apart from this, Zinedine Zidane is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet, on the other hand, will not be able to call upon the services of left-back David Junca, right-back Kevin Vazquez as well as goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Madrid Probable Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Celta Vigo Probable Starting line-up: Ruben Blanco, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza, Brais Mendez, Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will take place on January 3.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will be played at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream will be available on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.